10 face exam ban, 52 others fined in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology for Ragging incident

In the video clips which went viral, over 50 students were seen being ragged by seniors in a hostel

SAMBALPUR: Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla on Thursday debarred 10 students from appearing examinations for a year over a ragging incident, video clips of which went viral on social media.

This apart, 52 other students were fined `2,000 each for their involvement in the incident.

After the videos went viral, VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Atal Chaudhuri along with Deans and senior Professors rushed to the hostel where the incident reportedly took place. On being identified by the hostel warden on the basis of the videos, 10 students admitted to their involvement in the incident.

In the video clips, more than 50 second-year students were seen being ragged by seniors in a hostel of VSSUT. The videos showed the seniors tearing off shirts of junior students and forcing the latter to dance by holding their ears. Besides, the juniors were made to run down the stairs of the hostel while the senior students slapped them on their back. 

Moreover, they were also forced to dance wearing undergarments. Sources said the ragging incident was a recent one. Earlier on the day, Chaudhuri had ordered a probe into the ragging incident. “Such kind of incident cannot be tolerated. An inquiry would be conducted into the incident and exemplary action taken against those found guilty,” he said. Sources said the students who were ragged are yet to lodge any complaint in this regard.

Sources said a similar ragging incident was reported in VSSUT in August last year following which the authorities took action against 20 students. While a fourth-year student was suspended for a year, four others were rusticated from hostels. Besides, the authorities slapped fine on 15 students for their involvement in the ragging case.

In 2011, the university authorities had rusticated four students for a year for ragging some juniors. A fine of `10,000 was also slapped on two other students for their involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak has also ordered a probe into the incident. Nayak said the Registrar of the university has been asked to inquire into the incident and furnish a report. Action will be taken on the basis of the report, he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp