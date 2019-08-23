Odisha legislative assembly to go paperless soon

Home States Odisha

The State Assembly will soon go paperless by using a digital system of the lines of Himachal Pradesh.

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Assembly will soon go paperless by using a digital system of the lines of Himachal Pradesh.

A seven-member committee of the Assembly, headed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, visited Vidhan Sabha of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to learn more about the digital system that fully automates the functioning of the legislative Assembly and minimises the use of paper through online communication. The Speaker said Odisha Assembly will soon go paperless by using a digital system on the lines of Himachal Pradesh. 

He said the Odisha Assembly will incorporate a digital system like the e-Vidhan used in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Patro said the committee had heard about e-Vidhan as Himachal Pradesh became the first State in the country to have a high-tech paperless system after its implementation in 2014. 

The Assembly committee includes the leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera, Government chief whip Pramila Mallik, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi.

Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Rajiv Bindal welcomed the committee members in the Vidhan Sabha where they watched the proceedings during question hour. The committee members also met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

