Seven-member panel formed for BJD membership drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday constituted a State-level committee to monitor and coordinate the party’s membership drive set to start from September 2.

The seven-member committee comprises Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Government chief whip Pramila Mallick, MLAs Pratap Keshari Deb, Pradeep Panigrahy and Pranab Prakash Das and former minister Sanjay Dasburma. MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra has been appointed convenor of the committee.

Naveen also issued a new list of party observers for all the 30 districts to be implemented with immediate effect. While Dasburma continues to be in-charge of Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts, another former minister Chandra Sarathi Behera will also be looking after two districts, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick have been made in-charge of Kalahandi and Bargarh districts respectively while Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh will be the observer for Balangir district.

While former minister Maheswar Mohanty and senior leader Purna Chandra Swain have been appointed observers of Ganjam and Gajapati districts, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh will be in-charge of Kandhamal district. BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak will be in-charge of Dhenkanal district while senior leader Krutibash Patra has been appointed observer of Boudh district.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will look after Angul district, former works secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan has been appointed observer of Sambalpur and Deogarh districts.

Other observers appointed are, Sundargarh-Priti Ranjan Ghadai, Keonjhar-Dibya Shankar Mishra, Mayurbhanj-Pranab Prakash Das, Balasore-Pratap Jena, Bhadrak-Ranendra Pratap Swain, Kendrapara-Pramila Mallick, Jagatsinghpur-Debasis Samantray, Puri-Pradip Kumar Amat, Khurda-Prasanna Acharya, Nuapada-Soubhagya Nayak, Cuttack-Usha Devi, Jajpur-Ashok Panda, Nayagarh-Amar Prasad Satpathy, Jharsuguda-Padmanabha Behera and Subarnapur-Haji Mohammad Ayub Khan.