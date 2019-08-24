Baijayant requests labourer’s repatriation  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda has requested repatriation of a labourer from Odisha stranded in Kuwait. The company in which he is working has denied him leave and he is suffering without proper medical care.

In a letter to K Jeeva Sagar, India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Panda said according to one Sudhir Behera, his brother Adhar of Kendrapara, is working as a carpenter in Kuwait at United Gulf Construction Company (UGCC). Adhar has been suffering from acute stomach pain due to an underlying liver condition, Panda said and added that the company has failed to meet adequate standards of working conditions and has not paid him for the last 20 days.

“Adhar was denied leave for medical purposes and has been suffering without proper medical care,” the former MP said and added, “he appeals for immediate assistance on the matter and requests his repatriation back home.”

Panda has requested the Ambassador to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action to ensure Adhar’s timely repatriation to India.