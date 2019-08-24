Home States Odisha

Low pressure to trigger more rain across Odisha

A low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha and neighbourhood triggering widespread rainfall in the Odisha.

A child attempts to cross a waterlogged road at Ashok Nagar after a spell of heavy rain in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

A child attempts to cross a waterlogged road at Ashok Nagar after a spell of heavy rain in Bhubaneswar on Friday. ( Photo | EPS/Biswanath swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as rain pounded several parts of the State on Friday with Bhubaneswar recording 16.3 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for more showers in the next 24 hours.  On the day Puri received 15 mm rainfall while Keonjhar recorded 
14 mm.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Odisha and neighbourhood triggering widespread rainfall in the State.

“Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places of the State and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts on Saturday,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.
Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi and Koraput districts during the same period.
Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is likely at many places in north and south interior Odisha on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi directed the Collectors of the districts, where heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days, to keep the administrative machinery prepared to tackle any situation arising out of the heavy downpour. The SRC also directed ODRAF and NDRF to remain alert for carrying out operations if required.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am Friday, Mayurbhanj received 14.8 mm followed by Kandhamal 13.3 mm, Jajpur 12.1 mm, Bhadrak 11.5 mm and Kendrapara 11.4 mm.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Monsoon 2019 has been on a roller coaster ride. From almost drought like condition during the onset month of June to flooding situation in August. This extreme transformation in the weather conditions can be attributed to an oceanic parameter of IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) as well as MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation).” 

As reiterated, positive IOD and presence of MJO in Indian Ocean are linked with good monsoon rains. Together, they have the power to negate the effects of El Nino up to a great extent. This is what has happened with monsoon 2019, it added.

