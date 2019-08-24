Home States Odisha

WCD officials supervise ‘chhatua’ mixing in Odisha

Mixing of ‘chattua’ is now being done mandatorily on the 23rd of every month even if it is a holiday.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and Mission Shakti supervised mixing of 'chattua' across take home ration making units in Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major drive, team of officers from Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and Mission Shakti supervised mixing of ‘chattua’ across take home ration making units in the State on Friday.

Mixing is now being done mandatorily on the 23rd of every month even if it is a holiday. As per the revised guidelines mixing of ‘chhatua’ will be supervised by lady supervisors concerned or members of Inquiry Committee. Roasted wheat, Bengal gram, groundnuts and sugar must be mixed in proportions recommended in the guidelines.

Official sources said senior officers of district administration and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) functionaries will remain present in the take-home ration units during the mixing procedure. Mixing of ‘chhatua’ in 338 ICDS projects was completed on Friday.  

Keonjhar Collector himself supervised the mixing of ‘chhatua’ in ICDS project in the district. The State Government has been laying emphasis on quality provision of nutrition under the supplementary nutrition programme. Currently the State is providing ‘chhatua’ and dry ration to children in the age group of six months to three years, chhatua to pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls.

Principal Secretary in the Department Anu Garg said the fixed day approach of mixing of ‘chhatua’ will bring in transparency and accountability while ensuring quality.

