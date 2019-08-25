Home States Odisha

Cattle disease worries Odisha farmers

With a few healthy bullocks left in the area, the farmers have to shell out between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,400 per hour on tractors to prepare their fields for transplanting paddy saplings.

BARIPADA: An unidentified disease affecting cattle has emerged as a major cause of concern for farmers of Mayurbhanj district.

The worst hit are the marginal farmers of Khunta block. With a few healthy bullocks left in the area, the farmers have to shell out between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,400 per hour on tractors to prepare their fields for transplanting paddy saplings.

However, the poor farmers, who cannot afford to spend on tractors, have not yet started farming activities on their land.

The farmers said blood blisters appear on cattle’s skin that lead to wounds after a few days.

These blisters initially appear on joints of front legs of the cattle. Sources said apart from Khunta, cattle in Badasahi, Gopabandhunagar, Dharampur and  Nuasahi of the district have been affected by the disease.

Veterinary doctor of Sankerka in Badasahi block Subhrakanta Rath said the disease is caused by virus and is curable.

He said the cattle are possibly affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) or Postular Dermatitis. Rath said the farmers have been asked to take their cattle to the local veterinary hospital for immediate treatment. Additional Veterinary Officer Archana Sarangi said no cattle have yet died due to the disease.

 She said blood and skin samples collected from the affected animals have been sent to the district laboratory. The report will shed more light on the disease.

