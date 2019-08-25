Home States Odisha

District Mineral Foundation funds ‘used’ for renovating DRDA office in Odisha

The misappropriation came to light after an RTI activist sought details about expenditure of the DRDA office renovation on August 2. 

Published: 25th August 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput administration has started an inquiry into the alleged misutilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds for renovation and beautification of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) office. 

According to norms, DMF funds are meant for development of people and areas affected by mines across Odisha but in Koraput, Rs 65 lakh of the funds were used for renovation and beautification of the DRDA office in violation of the guidelines.

The misappropriation came to light after an RTI activist sought details about expenditure of the DRDA office renovation on August 2. 

The money was spent earlier this year and to escape the public eye, an amount of Rs 5 lakh was drawn 13 times for the purpose.

Collector Madhusudan Mishra ordered an inquiry into the matter. 

The incident comes at a time when oustees of Kasipur, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur have been demanding development of areas close to Kodingamali mines under DMF funds.

DRDA officials clarified that the works were done after approval of Koraput DMF trust board committee Chairman-cum-District Collector. “The works were proposed and approved under institutional mechanism component of DMF and tenders for the works were officially floated,” said Maheswar Nayak, former in-charge of DRDA, Koraput. It was during his tenure that works were started under the agenda for 2018-19 financial year.

The DMF office functions in the 26-year-old DRDA building which was in a dilapidated condition.

While the officials concerned should have used the funds only for development or renovation of the DMF unit, they went ahead with renovation of the entire building including chambers of DRDA officials.

This despite the fact that Panchayatiraj Department has its own funds for renovation of DRDA offices.

Cash worry

DMF funds of Rs 65 lakh that should have been used for development of people and areas affected by mines across Koraput, were used for renovation and beautification of the DRDA office.

The Koraput DMF office functions in the 26-year-old DRDA building which was in a dilapidated condition. 

While the officials should have used the funds only for development or renovation of the DMF unit, they went ahead with renovating the entire building including chambers of DRDA officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha District Mineral Foundation DRDA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp