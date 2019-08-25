First Odisha Indoor Rowing Championship held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 1st State Indoor Rowing Championship was held on the premises of SAI Water Sports Centre at Jagatpur on Saturday.

Odisha Association for Rowing and Sculling (OARS) conducted the Championship to select candidates for participation in the forthcoming Indoor National Rowing Championship to be held at Patna in Bihar.

Both single and pairs events were played for 1000 metres and 2000 metres in Sub Junior, Junior and Senior for both boys and girls. In the Sub Junior Single 1000 m Harnoor Sindhu won the 1st position in girls category while Sanjay Yadav bagged first spot in boys category.

In the Junior category there were two groups - ‘A’ & ‘B’ in both boys and girls category. In girls category Reshna Kumari Minz of Group A and Avinash Kaur of Group B were declared first in Junior Women’s Single. In pairs event Kushpreet Kaur Brar and Sonali Swain bagged the first spot.

Similarly, in boys category Sanghadeep Singh and Shobit Pandey won the 1st position in singles event from Group A & Group B respectively, Karanbir Singh and Predhuman Singh won 1st place in the pairs event.

In seniors section, Sanjukta Dung Dung won first position in singles event women and Permindar Singh won first place in men’s single event.

Pomila Prava Minz and Manjula Xess won the first position in the women’s pairs event. While all the winners were felicitated with medals by SAI Rowing Coach PT Paulose and Inderpal Singh, OARS president Binod Dash and general secretary Amarjyoti Singh Deo congratulated the winners.