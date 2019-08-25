LaQshya certification for six Odisha hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Six hospitals in the state received LaQshya certification for having quality labour room and maternity operation theatre.

The hospitals are District Headquarters Hospitals of Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi besides Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ghatagaon Community Health Centre in Keonjhar district.

In a letter to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda, Secretary Additional Secretary and Director of National Health Mission Manoj Jhalani has confirmed the hospitals of getting quality certification.

The certificates were issued after an assessment by a two-member team in June this year.