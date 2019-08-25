Odisha remembers Arun Jaitley as intellectual, erudite, affable

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Conveying his deep sympathy to the bereaved family, the Governor described Jaitley as a great intellectual and a tall leader whose contribution to governance will be remembered for ever.

Expressing his condolence over the demise of Jaitley, the Chief Minister described him as an erudite person. “Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person,” Naveen said in his Twitter handle. “His contribution to governance has been profound, heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, friends and followers,” he said.

Condoling Jaitley’s demise, Pradhan said he was always driven by energy and enthusiasm. “Affable and extremely knowledgeable, he was always there to guide me in times of need. Leaving us much ahead of his time, he leaves behind a lasting legacy. I pay my solemn tributes to his departed soul,” the Union Minister tweeted.

A man best known for reforms,he was the fulcrum behind several economic and financial reforms which led India to the path of economic stability.A go-to man, Jaitley ji brought rare skills to the political table,including the art of building political consensus and reconciliation. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2019

“Distraught by the demise of my friend, philosopher and teacher. Articulate, suave and a master strategist, Jaitley served mother India in many roles in his illustrious political career. He was one of the finest Finance Minister that India ever had,” Pradhan said.

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro also condoled the demise of Jaitley and said nation lost one of the brightest leaders. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra also expressed his condolence on the demise of Jaitley.