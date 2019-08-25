Home States Odisha

Visa Steel shuts down plant in Odisha's Jajpur

The fate of another 2,000 workers and 930 employees, including executives and non-executives of the plant, hangs in balance.

Published: 25th August 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Steel Plant

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Visa Steel shut down its 1.5 million tonne integrated steel plant at Kalinga Nagar on Friday. 
With the retrenchment of 350 workers from its two furnaces, all units of ferro-chrome plant were shut down.

The fate of another 2,000 workers and 930 employees, including executives and non-executives of the plant, hangs in balance.

Sources said VISA Steel operated a 2,25,000 TPA blast furnace, 3,00,000 TPA sponge iron plant and 5,00,000 TPA steel plant through electric furnace route along with 1,50,000 TPA ferrochrome plant at Kalinga Nagar.

It has a workforce of over 3,200 of which around 2,350 are workers, 500 non-executives and 400 executive employees. The integrated steel plant produced pig iron, sponge iron, TPA Bar, wire rod and ferrochrome.  

It had two DRI units, five ferrochrome units, power plant, steel melting shop (SMS) and hot rolling mill (HRM). Sources said three ferrochrome units, SMS, HRM, power plan and mini blast furnaces of the firm were closed earlier. Only two Ferrochrome units of the plant were operational.  

“Visa steel retrenched its 350 contract workers who used to work in its ferrochrome units. As a result, the remaining two ferrochrome units of the plant have been closed as the workers were engaged in both the units. Hence, the integrated steel plant is finally shut down,” said Sanjeev Kumar Samal, a core member of VISA Steel Workers Union. He said the fate of the remaining 3,000 workers of the plant hangs in balance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visa Steel Visa Steel shutdown Visa Steel Odisha shutdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp