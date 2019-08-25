Home States Odisha

Youth group concern over lack of  jobs in Odisha

The members of the social organisation said even as lakhs of people are unemployed in the state, the government is yet to fill sanctioned posts in its various departments.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Naba Nirman Youth Student Sangthan (NNYSS), a newly formed social organisation, has expressed concern over rise in unemployment across the State.

State coordinator of NNYSS Sesadev Nanda held a meeting with students of various colleges and local youths, to seek their opinion on the fight for rights of youths here on Saturday.

The members of the social organisation said even as lakhs of people are unemployed in the State, the Government is yet to fill sanctioned posts in its various departments. They said in the absence of jobs, youths are indulging in criminal activities. 

Around 50 per cent of the total unemployed youths in the State are either graduates or post-graduates. Despite rise in number of such unemployed youths, a large number of youngsters from other States are working in Odisha. This is due to absence of technical and managerial skills among the locals, they said.

Farmer leader Akhaya Kumar said even as Odisha is rich in natural resources like land, forest and minerals, its indices in human development are very low, perhaps the lowest in India.

“Our State is facing issues like poverty and starvation deaths, massive labour migration, displacement, malnutrition, high maternal and infant mortality rate,” he said.

A few students who participated in the meeting expressed their concern over rise in unemployment among graduates and absence of job opportunities in the local corporate sector.

They said the youths working in the State are underpaid and the situation of women is worse. If the trend continues, the youths will stage a revolt against the Government, they warned.  

NNYSS urged the Government to provide free education to all students, employment guarantee for all youths and students, pension to unemployed youths and security for women, especially school and college students. 

