Home States Odisha

Odisha camp in confusion over AICC’s silence

Decision on OPCC chief to be taken soon

Published: 26th August 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CongressFormer Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Former Congress President Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With no word yet from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the future course of action for revival of the party in Odisha, the State unit of Congress remains in a state of confusion. 

It has been more than three months since the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik resigned from the post after the party’s dismal performance in 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Patnaik, according to his own admission, has requested the AICC to accept his resignation thrice. However, the AICC has neither accepted it nor formally made an announcement allowing him to continue in the post.

Several senior leaders of the State unit of the party had left for New Delhi to attend the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 22 expecting that there may be some discussion on organisational matters in view of the elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) likely to be held next year and by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency.

Some of the leaders, who had been to New Delhi to attend Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary event, maintained that there was no separate meeting on Odisha as the senior leaders of the party were busy with other issues. 

Sources, however, maintained that a decision is likely to be taken on the issue of OPCC president soon. The party is also planning a massive organisational restructuring at all levels to strengthen its base. But there has been no public announcement by any senior leader about the future course of action to be adopted by the party. 

Several leaders maintained that the ensuing ULB polls will offer a chance before the Congress to revitalise its cadres. They said to make the most of the opportunity, either changes should be done at all levels or the present office-bearers including the OPCC president allowed to continue. Congress Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal and senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had openly come out in support of continuance of Patnaik as OPCC president in view of the urban body polls and by-election to Bijepur which is likely to be announced soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Congress Committee AICC Odisha Congress Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee OPCC Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp