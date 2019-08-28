Home States Odisha

Ill-maintained sluice gates submerge crops in Jagatsinghpur

The sluice gates in Naugaon, Balikuda and Erasama blocks are gathering rust after coming in contact with saline water

Published: 28th August 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen put up nets by closing Anandpur sluice gate in Erasama block | Express

By Amarnath Parida 
Express News Service

 JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as paddy crops on vast areas are submerged during rains and damaging crops, little has been done to renovate or repair the sluice gates in Naugaon, Balikuda and Erasama blocks of Jagatsinghpur district.

Sources said Irrigation department had constructed sluice gates in Naugoan, Balikuda and Erasama areas to control surplus rainwater and release it as per the requirement to prevent waterlogging in paddy fields.
But, due to lack of funds and maintenance, several sluice gates in Naugoan, Balikuda and Erasama have been damaged even as the farmers have sought construction of sluice gates in Dhinkia and other areas of Erasama block.

The department had constructed six sluice gates in different areas of Erasama block but those are now lying defunct and gathering rust after coming in contact with saline water. To make matters worse, the dilapidated sluice gates have caused saline water to enter the paddy fields in Erasama block rendering hundreds of hectares of land unfit for cultivation.

Gadbishnupur Sarpanch Sujata Behera said there is no proper water management of Baghadi sluice gate, the main sluice gate of Erasama block. Due to this, the surplus water from Baghadi hits Anandapur sluice gate under Gadbishnupur panchayat and enters paddy fields, leading to waterlogging.

Pointing out another case, Sarpanch of Ambiki panchayat Saudamini Pradhan said due to non-release of water on a regular basis and fishermen blocking water flow by closing the gates, farmers are forced to cut the embankment for the smooth release of surplus water from paddy field. Pradhan has demanded an increase in the number of gates to check to waterlog and proper checks.

Farmers of the three blocks alleged that have been facing the same plight every monsoon, but their repeated pleas to the authorities concerned have fallen on deaf ears as neither the district administration nor the Irrigation Department has taken steps to repair the gates so far.

Executive Engineer, Mahanadi South Division, Cuttack, Basant Rout said a proposal for renovation of nearly 50 dilapidated and rust sluice gates in Jagatsinghpur district, including 12 gates in Erasama block, has been sent to the department. “We have also proposed to erect another gate near Nagari sluice gate where farmers are cutting embankment to release surplus water,” he added.
Meanwhile, Government has planned a permanent solution of the issue of proper maintenance by mechanical division, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy crops Jagatsinghpur farming Naugaon Odisha agriculture Irrigation department
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp