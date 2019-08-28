Home States Odisha

Odisha launches project to aid farmers through technology

Farmer

Image of farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to improve socio-economic condition of farmers through applications of science and technology, the Odisha government on Wednesday launched a multi-dimensional pilot project for the development of agriculture in the state.

The project was rolled out on a pilot basis in the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district and it would be implemented at an investment of Rs 5.21 crore for fiscal 2019-20.

The pilot project was launched to improve the lives of farmers through the application of science and technology, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said after inaugurating the project through a video conference.

The state government has tied up with 12 different research and development (R&D) laboratories under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Bio-Technology of the Centre, he said.

As many as 15 departments of the state government will work in tandem with the central agencies, he said.

"The project aims at making agriculture a profitable business. It will help increasing the income of farmers and their potentials in fields of horticulture, fisheries, poultry farming, animal husbandry and aromatic industry," Patnaik said.

Under the programme, several initiatives including high yielding fruits and vegetables, setting up of commercial nurseries, aromatic agricultural produces such as turmeric, lemongrass and essential oils will be undertaken, an official statement said.

Manufacturing of incense stick and bio-fertilisers, fisheries, water harvesting project and poultry farming will also be taken up using advanced technology in the sector, it said.

State Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the farmers will impart training on how to extract aromatic oil from lemongrass and to produce better cash crops.

"Agriculture scientists and experts will guide the farmers. In the first batch, 1,000 farmers will be imparted training," Sahoo said.

