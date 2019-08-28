Patients served stale food in Fakir Mohan Government Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After poor health care services, patients of Fakir Mohan Government Medical College and Hospital have complained of stale food being served to them.

Collector S Sudarshan Chakravarthy virtually got a taste during his visit to the hospital on Monday as attendants of patients rushed to him with rice and dal, served by a private agency engaged for the purpose.

The food emitting foul smell was not fit for consumption. Basanti, an attendant, alleged that she was shocked to see the quality of food being served for lunch and dinner. “As we are poor we are forced to admit our kin in the government hospital and eat whatever the hospital serves us as we cannot afford to buy food,” she lamented.

The patients also apprised the Collector that unhygienic food being served in the medical has been a regular practice and despite the matter being brought to the notice of doctors and higher authorities, no steps have been taken.

The Collector ordered the Chief District Medical Officer and hospital superintendent to immediately disengage the agency and take legal action against it. He has also asked the hospital authorities to issue a fresh tender for a food supplier.

Poor health care services came in for criticism during a surprise visit by Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi to the hospital on June 30. He had expressed displeasure over management of the hospital and had asked authorities to take urgent steps for improving health care services in the hospital.