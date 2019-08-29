CM Naveen Patnaik launches pilot project to aid Nabarangpur farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the socio-economic condition of farmers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a multi-dimensional farm-based scientific and technology intervention pilot project in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.



Launching the programme from Lok Seva Bhavan here through video conferencing the Chief Minister said, “The constant endeavour of my Government is to improve the condition of farmers and farming in the State by implementing new programmes. The aim is to make agriculture a profitable business. The multi-dimensional pilot project in Nabarangpur district will help enhance the potential and income of farmers in the field of horticulture, fisheries, poultry farming, animal husbandry and aromatic industry.”

The pilot project to be implemented at an investment of Rs 5.2 crore during the current fiscal will augment farmers’ income through improved productivity under several initiatives, including high yielding fruits and vegetables, setting up of commercial nurseries, aromatic agricultural produces like turmeric, lemongrass and essential oils, incense stick manufacturing, bio fertiliser, fisheries, water harvesting project and poultry farming will be undertaken using advanced technology in the sector.

The pilot project in an initiative of the State Government in partnership with 12 research and development

organisations of the Centre under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahoo. The project plans to demonstrate innovative technologies available with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) of the Centre with a view to delivering socio-economic benefits to the farming community in Nabarangpur, he added.

Monitoring of risk factors in nutritional deficiency, utilisation of renewable energy for agro-processing and other activities will be take up under the pilot project, official sources said.

The outcome will be assessed and on successful achievements of the envisaged goals, the activities will be replicated in other areas of the State with creation of common facility centres for local processing of agro products and entrepreneurship development, it added.