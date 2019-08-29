Odisha Government appoints five IAS probationers as BDOs 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has posted five IAS probationers as Block Development Officers (BDOs).

The probationers, belonging to 2018 batch, have been deputed to Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Puri districts for a period of eight weeks from August 23 to October 17, a notification said.

While Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil has been appointed as BDO of Bijatala block in Mayurbhanj, J Sonal has been posted as BDO of Ghasipura in Keonjhar district.



Similarly, Keerthi Vasan V, Subhankar Mohapatra and Suryawanshi Mayur have been posted as BDOs in Purusottampur block in Ganjam, Tumidibandha block in Kandhamal and Brahmagiri block in Puri district, respectively.

The officers will exercise powers and discharge the duties of the BDO as stipulated under Rule 13 of Odisha Panchayat Samiti (Administration of Affairs) Rules, 1987. They will exercise both administrative and financial powers as laid down under the Rules.