Martyr’s family urges Odisha government to end violence

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Family of DVF jawan, Jayram Kabasi, who was killed in the gun-battle with Maoists at Pakanaguda reserve forests in Malkangiri district in the wee hours of Wednesday, is yet to come to terms with the loss.

Jayram was a resident of Sorishmala village in the district and is survived by a family of four, including his ailing parents and two-year-old daughter, Lovely. He was also the sole bread earner of his family.

His wife Champa said the family is proud that her husband laid down his life for the country’s security.

She said Maoists are not on the right path and they should give up violence and join the mainstream. Both the Maoists and Government should come together to end violence, she said. “By killing an Adivasi jawan, how can Maoists claim to be working for the cause of tribals”, questioned Champa.

Shyama Sundar Madkami, Jayaram’s cousin who is also serving as a DVF jawan in Bargarh district, said fighting in the forests will not serve any purpose. “The Maoists should come forward for a dialogue with the Government,” he said.

The family members, however, are unhappy with the Government for its failure in finding out a solution to end the violence. It is always the poor who suffer in the fight between Government and Maoists, Champa said, adding that because of faulty policies of Government, innocent villagers are becoming victims of Maoist violence.