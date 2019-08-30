Odisha farmers upset over delay in release of fund

Home States Odisha

Local horticulture officials, however, said the State level authorities are empowered to release the funds.

Farmers spraying pesticide in a farm field of a village in Kalahandi district.

Farmers spraying pesticide in a farm field of a village in Kalahandi district. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Hundreds of farmers in the district are moving from pillar to post to avail funds under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for commercial cultivation of cash crops.

As many as 2,500 farmers from several districts, including Dhenkanal, had taken up cultivation of vegetables, mango and cashew plantation in 2017-18 and 2018-19 under the mission. But the farmers are yet to get cash benefits due to delay in the release of funds by the Directorate of Horticulture. As a result, around 100 farmers in the district have been struggling for the last two years to get the benefits.

Launched in 2014-15, MIDH aims at promoting the integrated and holistic development of horticulture sector with financial assistance ranging from 15,000 toRs 60,000 for farmers. It covers fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew and bamboo through various interventions.

Sources said the State horticulture authorities recently decided to release funds to farmers under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Accordingly, farmers submitted their documents, including bank account details, a few months back. However, the Government is yet to transfer fund to their accounts, they alleged. The inordinate delay has upset the farmers’ community in the district.  

Local horticulture officials, however, said the State-level authorities are empowered to release the funds.

