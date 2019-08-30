Home States Odisha

Odisha government reconstitutes panel on High Court bench

The lawyers of Southern Odisha had also intensified their demand for establishment of a bench of the High Court in the region during the period.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the demand for setting up of permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Western and Southern regions of Odisha remains unfulfilled, the State Government has reconstituted the committee formed by it in March this year to consider all aspects of the issue.

As per a notification issued by the Home department, the Development Commissioner will head the six-member committee while Special Secretary, Home in charge of the High Court will be its convenor. The committee comprises Secretaries in Home, Finance, Revenue and Law departments as members.

A Home department notification said, “In partial modification of the Department Notification No 10783 dated 8th March, 2018, the Committee constituted for consideration of various aspects for establishment of Permanent Bench of Orissa High Court in Western & Southern regions of the State other than the Principal Seat is hereby reconstituted.”

The State Government had constituted the committee after agitation by members of Sambalpur District Bar Association over demand for a permanent bench of the High Court, which reached 187 days in March this year crippling the judicial process in the area. Subsequently, the committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary in Home department was constituted to consult with the Union Law Ministry and Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Lawyers of Sambalpur, who have been demanding a bench in Western Odisha, had met Chief minister Naveen Patnaik and requested him to make budget provision and form a committee to negotiate with the Union Law Ministry. The State Government had made a provision of `5 crore in this regard in the 2019-20 Budget.

The lawyers of Southern Odisha had also intensified their demand for establishment of a bench of the High Court in the region during the period.

In a letter to the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in January this year, the Chief Minister had requested the Centre to take a call on the issue of establishment of benches of the High Court in Western and Southern Odisha regions in view of the unrelenting agitation by people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp