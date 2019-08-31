CIFA’s nano-based drugs to boost fish growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) has developed two nano-based formulations for cultured fish to improve their growth and disease resistance. The formulations are Nanox, an antibiofouling for wound healing and Zinc-Selenium Nanoplus for fish feed.

CIFA will soon initiate process for commercialisation of both the nano-based formulations with the help of Agrinnovate, a company under Department of agricultural Research and Education in Ministry of Agriculture to help fish farmers.

Principal Scientist, CIFA Priyabrata Swain said around 15 to 20 per cent cultured fish die due to different diseases, thereby affecting production and profit. Use of these nano formulations will help prevent such deaths and improve fish productivity, he said.

Swain said the institute has also developed the process of synthesis of nano-particles such metal and metal oxides, inorganic and polymeric materials for use in treatment of water, fish health management, control bacterial biofilm and fungal infections.

CIFA has also developed two mobile applications ‘Ind Aqua’ and ‘Treat My Fish’ to help fish farmers detect diseases and suggest remedial measures. Both the apps will be available soon for public use, said CIFA Director BR Pillai.

Pillai said researches are being carried out at CIFA to improve fish production in the State, which has remained 2.13 tonne per hectare per annum.

Selective breeding of Rohu fish has been initiated by CIFA for the first time in the country to genetically improve Rohu for higher growth. Steps are also being taken to promote ornamental fish culture, minor carp and barb culture, breeding and seed production of climbing perch, Clarias Batrachus (Magur) and other fish varieties in Odisha as well as other parts of the country, she said.

CIFA scientists suggested local farmers to use organic ingredients such as Chakunda and Debdaru as fish feed. They also advised farmers to use pellet feed instead of dust feed to improve fish production.