Home States Odisha

CIFA’s nano-based drugs to boost fish growth

Process for commercialisation of both the nano-based formulations to be initiated by the institute soon

Published: 31st August 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) has developed two nano-based formulations for cultured fish to improve their growth and disease resistance. The formulations are Nanox, an antibiofouling for wound healing and Zinc-Selenium Nanoplus for fish feed.

CIFA will soon initiate process for commercialisation of both the nano-based formulations with the help of Agrinnovate, a company under Department of agricultural Research and Education in Ministry of Agriculture to help fish farmers.

Principal Scientist, CIFA Priyabrata Swain said around 15 to 20 per cent cultured fish die due to different diseases, thereby affecting production and profit. Use of these nano formulations will help prevent such deaths and improve fish productivity, he said.

Swain said the institute has also developed the process of synthesis of nano-particles such metal and metal oxides, inorganic and polymeric materials for use in treatment of water, fish health management, control bacterial biofilm and fungal infections.

CIFA has also developed two mobile applications ‘Ind Aqua’ and ‘Treat My Fish’ to help fish farmers detect diseases and suggest remedial measures. Both the apps will be available soon for public use, said CIFA Director BR Pillai.

Pillai said researches are being carried out at CIFA to improve fish production in the State, which has remained 2.13 tonne per hectare per annum.

Selective breeding of Rohu fish has been initiated by CIFA for the first time in the country to genetically improve Rohu for higher growth. Steps are also being taken to promote ornamental fish culture, minor carp and barb culture, breeding and seed production of climbing perch, Clarias Batrachus (Magur) and other fish varieties in Odisha as well as other parts of the country, she said.

CIFA scientists suggested local farmers to use organic ingredients such as Chakunda and Debdaru as fish feed. They also advised farmers to use pellet feed instead of dust feed to improve fish production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fish growth CIFA
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp