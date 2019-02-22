Home States Odisha

ECoR’s automatic coach washing plant at Puri on cards

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to set up automatic coach washing plants at Puri and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A representational picture of automatic coach washing plant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to set up automatic coach washing plants at Puri and Visakhapatnam.Such plants would come up for the first time in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The facilities would be set up under the environment management programmes at coach maintenance depots in both the places at a cost of around `2 crore each.

Once installed, the Puri plant will properly clean the exterior of coaches in an automatic manner by removing dust, dirt and other such deposits. The cleaning of coaches and trains will be done on a designated line of the coach maintenance depot.  

Chief Mechanical Engineer Manas Poddar said ECoR has already placed orders with the Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops, an autonomous agency under Ministry of Railways, for the plants.  

“Tenders have been finalised and the firm has already completed site survey at Puri. It is expected that the plant would come up at Puri and Visakhapatnam by end of this year,” he informed.  While the coaches are being cleaned in static or stationary position at present, a suitable alkaline detergent compatible with the body and paint of the coach will be used at the plants for washing.

In the automatic mode of operation, a number of big brushes are fixed to various machines and these are designed in such a manner that they can properly clean the sidewalls of coaches.Ultrasonic devices and photoelectric cells would be provided in the set up along with an effluent treatment plant which will treat water for its repeated use. It will help reduce consumption of fresh water during cleaning of coaches. A coach requires maximum of 300 litre of water of which 60 litre would be fresh water.

“As expected each empty train rake would be cleaned in about 20 minutes. There would be a number of sensors which would work as and when there is movement of train along the designated line,” Poddar added.The ECoR is also planning similar coach washing plants at Bhubaneswar and MEMU Shed at Khurda Road in the second phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp