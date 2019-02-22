Light rain forecast in Odisha from tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State may experience light rainfall for three days from February 23.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said weather in Odisha will remain dry on Friday with maximum day temperature hovering around 35 degree C in various parts of the State.

However, under the influence of western disturbance, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi districts are likely to experience light rainfall on February 23.

IMD officials said light to moderate rain and thunderstorm will occur in several places of the State on February 24. There is also a possibility of lightning in parts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Khurda. Rains may continue in various parts of the State on February 25 while a few places in Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Cuttack are likely to experience lightning and rough weather.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University has also issued a bulletin stating that rainfall in the State will occur due to western disturbance, an extra-tropical storm.

Currently, the system is located over north India. Under its influence, several north and coastal Odisha districts will experience light to moderate rain between February 24 to 26, the CEC bulletin said.

The impact of western disturbance is likely to be felt in districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Cuttack, it added.