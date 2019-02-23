Body found near railway track in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Body of a youth was found near railway track at Khairpali area on the outskirts of the city under mysterious circumstances on Friday. The deceased, 20-year-old Rustam Khan, belonged to Gobindtola under Dhanupali police limits. He was an electrician. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhabani Shankar Udgata said prima facie it appears to be a case of murder as the body bore multiple injury marks. Police have detained three persons.