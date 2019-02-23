Body found near railway track in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Body of a youth was found near railway track at Khairpali area on the outskirts of the city under mysterious circumstances on Friday. The deceased, 20-year-old Rustam Khan, belonged to Gobindtola under Dhanupali police limits. He was an electrician. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhabani Shankar Udgata said prima facie it appears to be a case of murder as the body bore multiple injury marks. Police have detained three persons.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Congress forms six committees in UP; Raj Babbar to chair election committee
Number of fighter jets needed by Air Force changes from time to time: Nirmala Sitharaman
Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hospitalised
If PM Modi sends out clear message, 'environment of hatred' will subside, says Rahul Gandhi
Pakistan sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' amid simmering Indo-Pak tension over Pulwama terror attack
No animosity, only love in my heart, so I hugged PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi