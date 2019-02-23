Home States Odisha

Encroachments stall Dhobijoar work in Odisha

Work on guard wall and bed lining of Dhobijoar nullah, which carries sewage of the city, is moving at a snail’s pace.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on guard wall and bed lining of Dhobijoar nullah, which carries sewage of the city, is moving at a snail’s pace. Even though a target has been set to complete the work by February, the work is far from over.Being executed by Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC), work on 2.5 km stretch of the nullah from Tamlapada to Binakhandi began in December 2016 at an estimated cost of `69.45 crore. 

Officials engaged in the work cite encroachment as the reason for the delay. OCC Senior Manager  BK Sahu said encroachment along Dhobijoar is a major hurdle in carrying out the work. Encroachment on Sahu Colony and Pattnaikpada are still hindering the work.About seven-km-long Dhobijoar nullah flows through Beheramunda, Danipali, Cheruapada, Housing Board Colony, Mudipara, Golebazar, Hirakud Colony and joins the Mahanadi river at Binakhandi.

The nullah was bifurcated at Tamlapada after floods in the Mahanadi in 1982 and the newly developed stretch flowed into the river at Balibandha, also in the city. The rain water and sewage of the city are released into the Mahanadi through Dhobijoar nullah.

However, the decision to renovate the nullah was taken as it gets clogged during monsoon posing trouble for people living nearby. The rain water does not find space to be released and enters the localities during monsoon. The construction of the guard wall and bed lining of Dhobijoar will make way for the smooth flow of sewage and rain water and provide relief to the people during monsoon.Sahu said they have set a target to complete the work before the onset of monsoon. The construction of the guard wall and bed lining will provide smooth passage to rain water and sewage.

