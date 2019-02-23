Home States Odisha

Matric question paper ‘goes viral’, four suspended  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: On the first day of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination on Friday, the MIL question paper reportedly went viral on social media even as School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra rubbished the report as rumour.According to sources, the MIL (Odia) question paper surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts about an hour after the commencement of the examination. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) authorities are stated to have started an inquiry.

BSE President Jahan Ara Begum said basing on preliminary inquiry report, four centre superintendents and four invigilators of four examination centres have been held responsible for the question paper going viral and placed under suspension. 

The suspended centre superintendents and invigilators belong to the examination centres at Karangamal High School and Gopinath High School in Nuapada district, Sudarsan Bidyabhawan in Dhenkanal district and Bandhugan High School in Koraput district from where the question paper had gone viral on social media. Besides, FIRs have been lodged against them by the District Education Officers (DEOs), she said.
“Students involved in connection with the incident will be identified and barred from appearing at the ongoing examination,” said the BSE President.

Stating that the reports were rumour, Minister Patra claimed that mobile phones were completely banned at the examination centres. “This appears to be a rumour. As per the system, question papers are transported to nodal centres and kept there in police custody. It was dispatched to examination centres under tight police security. There is no way the paper could leak as the packets were opened in presence of officials,” Patra said.

Meanwhile, 79 students including 61 appearing at annual HSC, 15 candidates appearing at State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and three students writing Madhyama examinations were booked for malpractice after they were found resorting to unfair means during the examination, said Controller of Examinations Dr Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

