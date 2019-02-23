Home States Odisha

XIMB students get fat pay packages

XUB placement cell officials said the highest salary offered to a student was `24.50 lakh per annum. Godrej offered this package in FMC sector.

Published: 23rd February 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) on Tuesday said it has accomplished 100 per cent placement for its 2017-2019 batch students of MBA in Business Management.Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Fernandes said 350 students from the batch had participated in the placement process. As many as 104 companies including 54 new firms participated in the recruitment drive. Anand Rathi, Hewlett Packard, KPMG, Lenskart, Nissan, OYO, Reckitt Benckiser, Salesforce, Reliance Brands, Tetra Pak, Xiaomi and Rustomjee were some of the companies which took part in the drive. 

The average annual package offered to students stood at `14.31 lakh per annum. 

The highest recruitment was made in consulting sector followed by systems, marketing and BFSI. The job profiles offered to students included Risk Management, Strategic Consulting, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Marketing, Sales and Distribution, Supply Chain Management, Business Consulting, IT Consulting and Business Development.

The annual pay package offered to students this year is 11 per cent higher than last year, said XIMB Dean (Academics) Subhajyoti Ray.  He said several industry leaders have strengthened their bond with the institute for its growing brand equity and reputation. 

In another development, the XUB announced the launch of a new course - Master in Public Policy. Applications for admission into the course are available on the university’s website. Fernandes said the course has been designed with inputs from international experts in public policy and business to inculcate leadership quality in students. The two-year course, which commences in July this year, will be administered by the newly-created School of Government and Public Affairs in the university.

