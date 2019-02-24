Process begins for slum dwellers housing project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civic authorities on Saturday satarted shifting 347 families from Nilamadhab slum in the city to transit houses at Chandrasekharpur area for implementation of Nilamadhab Awas Yojana on the vacated land.

As part of the process, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) shifted 30 families to the transit houses Shifting of other families will be completed by this month-end, they said.

“While signing the allotment letter for their short-term accommodation at the transit house, the slum dwellers were also issued Entitlement Certificates to instill confidence in them that they would get houses under the housing project for urban poor at the Nilamadhab slum,” said BDA Enforcement member Bijay Kumar Dash. Under the yojana, Government will accommodate 1,200 families living in slums of the city. The project, to be taken up in public private partnership mode, will have two components - Slum Relocation Project (SRP) area and Private Developers Project (PDP) area.

Of the 8.8 acres land in the slum, 65 per cent will be used for building 1,200 houses, five pc of the built-up area will be utilised for developing amenities for the community such as anganwadi centre, health centre, study room, library, community hall and shopping zone. Other than these facilities, basic infrastructure like internal roads, pipe water supply, street-lights, sewerage, drainage, green space and open space will also be provided in the project area, BDA officials said.

“After handing over 1,200 dwelling units to BDA, the developer would get remaining project area on freehold basis for its own commercial/residential use adhering to the rules and regulations of BDA,” the officials said.