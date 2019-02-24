Home States Odisha

Process begins for slum dwellers housing project

Other than these facilities, basic infrastructure like internal roads, pipe water supply, street-lights, sewerage, drainage, green space and open space will also be provided in the project area, BDA o

Published: 24th February 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civic authorities on Saturday satarted shifting 347 families from Nilamadhab slum in the city to transit houses at Chandrasekharpur area for implementation of Nilamadhab Awas Yojana on the vacated land. 

As part of the process, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) shifted 30 families to the transit houses Shifting of other families will be completed by this month-end, they said.

“While signing the allotment letter for their short-term accommodation at the transit house, the slum dwellers were also issued Entitlement Certificates to instill confidence in them that they would get houses under the housing project for urban poor at the Nilamadhab slum,” said BDA Enforcement member Bijay Kumar Dash. Under the yojana, Government will accommodate 1,200 families living in slums of the city. The project, to be taken up in public private partnership mode, will have two components - Slum Relocation Project (SRP) area and Private Developers Project (PDP) area.

Of the 8.8 acres land in the slum, 65 per cent will be used for building 1,200 houses, five pc of the built-up area will be utilised for developing amenities for the community such as anganwadi centre, health centre, study room, library, community hall and shopping zone. Other than these facilities, basic infrastructure like internal roads, pipe water supply, street-lights, sewerage, drainage, green space and open space will also be provided in the project area, BDA officials said.

“After handing over 1,200 dwelling units to BDA, the developer would get remaining project area on freehold basis for its own commercial/residential use adhering to the rules and regulations of BDA,” the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp