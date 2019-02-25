Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays stone for first public health university

The Asian Institute of Public Health was established in 2009 to bring the much needed expertise in various domains of public health to Odisha.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik laying foundation stone for the AIPH University | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) University at Haridamada near IIT-Bhubaneswar.

With an investment of Rs 240 crore, the university campus will be built on an area of 20 acre in phases and it will house the most sophisticated laboratories and teaching infrastructure. AIPH is the only entity in the country conducting public health education, research and service with expertise in all major domains of public health. 

Speaking on the occasion, AIPH Director Dr PR Misra said the first-of-its-kind university will add a new dimension to the educational hub of Odisha along side of IIT, NISER and AIIMS. “Though India has over 500 medical colleges, AIPH is the only institution that imparts required education at Masters and PhD level in the major domains of public health and conducts population-based hospital and laboratory research,” he said.

AIPH was established in 2009 to bring the much needed expertise in various domains of public health to Odisha. Later, a world class research in neonatal and infant infections was launched in collaboration with University of Maryland and headed by Prof Pinaki Panigrahi with funding from the National Institutes of Health, USA.

“A community-based research conducted over 450 villages in Khurda and Sundargarh in partnership with the State Government led to drastic reduction of neonatal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the districts,” said Prof Panigrahi. AIPH university was the first unitary public health university to get the nod of the State Assembly. 

Vice-Chancellor of AIPH University Dr J Mahapatra said the university will offer BSc, MSc, and PhD level courses on various health-related management domains. New research areas will include cancer epidemiology, cardio-vascular and chronic diseases, environmental exposures, big data analytics, and microbiome, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Institute of Public Health Odisha public health university Odisha health sector Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp