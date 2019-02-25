Home States Odisha

Oil spill spreads panic in Paradip

Leakage of oil from a pipeline of IOCL refinery here has led to panic among fishermen.

Oil floating in a creek of Kaudia river | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Leakage of oil from a pipeline of IOCL refinery here has led to panic among fishermen.
IOCL has pressed a team into service to ascertain the cause of oil spill. Sources said leakage of oil was detected by some fishermen on the pipeline on Atharbanki- Neherubangla road. The oil had spilled into Kaudia river at Atharbanki. Locals alleged that it is the handiwork of some miscreants involved in stealing oil from the IOCL pipeline.

Lack of security at isolated locations and absence of in-built automatic alert system in the pipeline is leading to theft of petroleum products in Paradip area.

Assistant Engineer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) Twinkle Mohanty said a joint team of OSPCB and IOCL had visited the spot and started inquiry to ascertain the cause of the oil spill. 
The official said the source of leakage has been located and no harm to marine species has yet been reported.

In July last year, oil leakage was reported from the pipeline. It had resulted in deaths of several marine species. In 2015, oil pilferage from the pipeline of refinery of IOCL had occurred while some miscreants were trying to steal petroleum products. 

