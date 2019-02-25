Home States Odisha

Scorching Bhubaneswar set for rain relief

Residents of the city can expect relief from the rising daytime temperature with the Met officials forecasting thunderstorm accompanied with rain for the next three days.

A girl using an umbrella to protect herself from the sun on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

According to a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many places in north Odisha and a few places in southern districts are likely to experience thundershowers on Monday. Bhubaneswar experienced light drizzle on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail is likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Angul districts.
Similarly, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Nayagarh districts will experience thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning. Light to moderate rains are also likely to occur at a few places in north and central Odisha and at isolated places in southern districts on Tuesday and a few places in coastal and interior parts of the State on Wednesday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said the trough above the mean sea level from Chhattisgarh to north interior Karnataka now runs from interior Odisha to east-central Arabian sea, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka. Under its impact, several parts of the State are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with rain. This weather condition will continue to prevail till February 27, he added.

On Sunday, Bhubaneswar recorded highest 39.4 degree Celsius followed by Malkangiri 39.2 degree, Cuttack 37.2 degree, Bhawanipatna 37 degree and Balangir 36.2 degree. While maximum daytime temperature was above normal by 3 degree to 6 degree for the last two days, there would be wind confluence and moderate incursion at lower levels over eastern region during the next 48 hours. 

