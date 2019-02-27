3 killed by villagers on sorcery suspicion 

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In yet another sorcery related violence, a couple and an old woman were killed by villagers. Though the incident took place on February 23, it came to light after the couple’s daughter filed an FIR on Monday.

The incident occurred in Bada Sahi of Ukumbaguda village under Gunupur police limits. According to the FIR filed by Sabita Sabara, the daughter of victims Gopal Sabara (45) and Laxmi Sabara (40), a group of around 40 villagers armed with cricket bats, iron rods and spades dragged her parents out of their house on the fateful night. The villagers took Gopal and Laxmi to nearby mango grove and beat them mercilessly to death. Sabita’s 11-year-old brother Hemant Sabara, who is the only witness of the incident, informed her next day over phone.

Sabita, who is an ANM trainee in Bhubaneswar, arrived at Ukumbaguda on Tuesday and lodged the complaint. According to sources, though some relatives of Gopal were present at the spot, they did not inform the police out of fear. On the same night, a 77-year-old woman of the village was also beaten to death by villagers.

A scientific team from Rayagada and dog squad went to the spot but did not find any evidence about the murder of the trio.

Gunupur SDPO Raj Kishor Dash said they have detained four persons of the village in connection with the case. According to police, Nilambar Sabara of the village died due to some ailments one month back.

But the villagers suspected that Gopal and others had killed him with black magic.

As per preliminary investigation, the villagers killed the trio and burnt them. Later, their ash and bones were thrown into a pond.