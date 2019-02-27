Home States Odisha

BJP wants ED, IT tab on BJD poll expenses

Listing out names of mining companies and rice mill owners alleged to be beneficiary of Government patronage, the BJP requested the ED and IT departments to keep a close watch on them.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After registering complaint with the Election Commission of India against the ruling BJD for possible use of Biju Yuva Vahini to rig the ensuing General Elections, the State BJP on Tuesday moved the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to find out the source of money collected for distribution of 20 lakh smartphones to voters ahead of the polls.

A delegation of BJP led by State vice president Samir Mohanty met the Director of ED and Commissioner of Income Tax, Odisha and submitted a memorandum alleging that the State Government is planning to spend `750 crore for distribution of about 20 lakh mobile handsets before the announcement of elections.The memorandum stated that the ruling party is planning to distribute 5,000 mobile handsets in 314 blocks.

Since the Government has not made any budgetary provision for doling out mobile phones, efforts are on to finance the scheme from funds collected from mine owners who were indulged in illegal mining. “We fear that the State Government may divert funds of chit fund companies and money collected from rice millers during the current kharif marketing season for purchase of votes,” Mohanty said.

Listing out names of mining companies and rice mill owners alleged to be beneficiary of Government patronage, the BJP requested the ED and IT departments to keep a close watch on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp