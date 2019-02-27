BJP wants ED, IT tab on BJD poll expenses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After registering complaint with the Election Commission of India against the ruling BJD for possible use of Biju Yuva Vahini to rig the ensuing General Elections, the State BJP on Tuesday moved the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to find out the source of money collected for distribution of 20 lakh smartphones to voters ahead of the polls.

A delegation of BJP led by State vice president Samir Mohanty met the Director of ED and Commissioner of Income Tax, Odisha and submitted a memorandum alleging that the State Government is planning to spend `750 crore for distribution of about 20 lakh mobile handsets before the announcement of elections.The memorandum stated that the ruling party is planning to distribute 5,000 mobile handsets in 314 blocks.

Since the Government has not made any budgetary provision for doling out mobile phones, efforts are on to finance the scheme from funds collected from mine owners who were indulged in illegal mining. “We fear that the State Government may divert funds of chit fund companies and money collected from rice millers during the current kharif marketing season for purchase of votes,” Mohanty said.

Listing out names of mining companies and rice mill owners alleged to be beneficiary of Government patronage, the BJP requested the ED and IT departments to keep a close watch on them.