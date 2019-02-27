Experts for separate archaeology directorate in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Archaeological sites in Odisha, which is home to thousands of ancient temples, heritage structures and monuments, are staring at a bleak future because of poor conservation measures adopted by the State Government, opined experts on Tuesday.

Addressing a national level workshop on ‘Archaeology in Odisha: A brainstorming session for future’, the experts said with no substantial steps being taken to preserve the ancient monuments, the Kalinga style of architecture found in the State’s temples will be lost over a period of time.

“Officials having no knowledge of the Archaeology Act and its importance are being appointed by the State Government for the conservation of monuments and this is a matter of concern,” said former superintendent of Odisha State Archaeology BK Rath. Due to such erroneous appointments, the State has lost the architectural grandeur of Laxmaneswar group of temples in Bhubaneswar which dates back to 6th century AD, he said.

Prof Sanjay Acharya from the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Utkal University said Odisha has failed to ensure documentation of ancient temple art, architecture and style which otherwise could have been of immense help in preserving our heritage monuments. Besides, conservation of monuments is being carried out mostly in coastal areas of the State. “The remaining parts of Odisha are still untouched and focus should be given to these areas during conservation and protection of monuments,” he said.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) appoints three attendants for each protected monuments. However, the State Government has not been able to ensure the appointment of at least one attendant for each monument, the experts said.

The State has more than 220 monuments accorded protection under the Odisha Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1956 and appointment of attendants at these sites is necessary to get a report on the condition of these structures on a regular basis, they said.

The experts suggested for the formation of a separate archaeology directorate in Odisha, training of technical staff, regular publication of survey and excavation reports, a workshop for temple masons, amendments to existing Acts, adoption of an archaeology work code and de-protection of undeserving structures for proper conservation and protection of State protected monuments.

The workshop, which was organized by Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies under the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, was attended by a large number of archaeological experts including ASI Bhubaneswar Circle chief Arun Mallick, Odisha State Archaeology Superintendent Jayanti Ratha and former ASI superintending archaeologist JK Patnaik.