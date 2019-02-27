Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s aircraft diverted due to bad weather

Sources said Naveen Patnaik’s aircraft could not land at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district due to dense fog conditions and it was diverted to Jeypore.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An aircraft carrying Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was diverted from Lanjigarh to Jeypore due to bad weather conditions on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to board a helicopter to Rayagada after landing at Lanjigarh airstrip at about 11.15 am. He was supposed to inaugurate various projects and to address members of women self-help groups there.

Sources said the CM’s aircraft could not land at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district due to dense fog conditions and it was diverted to Jeypore.

Later, the Chief Minister flew to Rayagada in another helicopter after taking rest for a few minutes at Jeypore.

Rubbishing the claims that the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical snag, an official said the airplane was diverted due to tough weather. "The  CM’s itinerary was rerouted and delayed due to the diversion. The Rayagada event was delayed by about one hour,” he added.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to address the Biju Yuva Bahini convention at Mukundaprasad in Khurda district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik aircraft Odisha CM aircraft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp