Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 1000 crore more for BASUDHA 

The additional assistance was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik days after his Cabinet giving approval to two rural pipe water supply projects for Boudh and Nabarangpur districts. 

Published: 28th February 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday sanctioned additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for completion of drinking water projects under Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (BASUDHA) scheme. 

The additional assistance was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik days after his Cabinet giving approval to two rural pipe water supply projects for Boudh and Nabarangpur districts. 

Under the BASUDHA scheme, the State Government has approved rural pipe water supply project for Boudh district, which would benefit 2.92 lakh people. The project will be developed with an investment of `427.59 crore. Another water supply project worth `555.42 crore has been approved which will benefit 3.17 lakh people in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district. 

The Government had launched BASUDHA in 2017-18 as a tribute to Buxi Jagabandhu in the bi-centenary year of Paika Rebellion with a budgetary outlay of `600 crore. The budgetary allocation under the scheme was enhanced to `1,000 crore in 2018-19 and a similar amount has been kept for 2019-20. 
The objective of the scheme is to provide adequate safe water to the rural people for drinking and domestic purposes on a sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, the Government has built 78 state-of-the-art water testing laboratories across Odisha to ensure that the supplied water meets the necessary quality standards. 
Official sources maintained that more than five lakh samples are being tested in a year. The Government has also adopted strengthening measures like engagement of Authority Engineers and Third Party Quality Monitoring. The objective of the scheme is to provide adequate safe water to rural people for drinking and domestic purposes on a sustainable basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp