New film policy to promote Odia cine industry

In order to create a conducive eco-system for production of films in the region and promote Odia cine industry, the State Government has formulated Odisha State Film Policy-2019.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to create a conducive eco-system for production of films in the region and promote Odia cine industry, the State Government has formulated Odisha State Film Policy-2019.

The policy, which received the State Cabinet nod on Tuesday, will promote Odia films, facilitate film tourism, establish Odisha as a destination for film shooting and improve screen density in the State.
Chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Kuna Tripathy said the policy has been framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including film industry associations, experts from the fraternity, Government departments and agencies. 

As per the policy, all proposals to set up film cities, multiplexes and cinema halls will be facilitated through Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT). In order to enhance the ease of filming and facilitate the development of related institutions, a single window approval process will be adopted for shooting of films in Odisha.

To encourage filmmakers to shoot in Odisha, a subsidy of upto `2.5 crore will be provided to English/Hindi/International/other language cinemas that promote Odisha, it’s culture, heritage and tourist destinations. The subsidy will also be given to producers of Odia films which will showcase aesthetic excellence, high technical standards and social relevance. A filmmaker eligible for the subsidy will also be able to avail assistance upto ` four crore for two additional films of similar relevance. 
The State Government will provide an assistance of `10 crore to the first three big budget Hindi or international language films, having a minimum budget of `50 crore, which will promote Odisha and its culture. 

Similarly, the Government will provide subsidy for establishment of film cities, multiplexes and cinema halls. The first Film City Project in the State will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy upto `30 crore while land for these projects will be allotted at a concessional rate as per the provision of Industrial Policy Resolution-2015 or the guideline fixed by the Government from time to time. The Kalinga Studio will also be revived with would class infrastructure, said the OFDC chairman.

Govt subsidy
`30 cr capital investment for first Film City project
`10 cr for first 3 big budget Hindi or international films
`2.5 cr for other language cinemas that promote Odisha
Subsidy to be given to producers of Odia films that showcase aesthetic excellence, high technical standards and social relevance

