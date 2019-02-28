Home States Odisha

Union Minister slams Odisha government for delay in NH projects

He, however, thanked the Government for sending a list of 12 lakh farmers to the Centre for financial assistance under PM-KISAN, the livelihood augmentation programme.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya addressing a meeting in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya on Wednesday criticised the State Government for the delay in land acquisition and grant of statutory clearances for infrastructure projects.

Several National Highway (NH) projects in Odisha and West Bengal could not be implemented due to non-cooperation of respective state governments. Delay in acquisition of land is the major problem for NH projects while some others are languishing due to lack of forest clearance, the Union Minister said.
While the Centre and the State are at loggerhead over the delay in execution of the much hyped coastal highway project, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been blaming the State Government for its failure to provide necessary clearances to the project.

Mandaviya who was on a day’s visit to the State on party programme came down heavily on the BJD Government for its refusal to implement Ayushman Bharat, the largest health care programme of the Narendra Modi Government.

“The State Government is not implementing the scheme as it fears that the Prime Minister will take all credit ahead of the General Elections,” he said and requested the State to accept the scheme which will benefit to Odias living outside Odisha.

He, however, thanked the Government for sending a list of 12 lakh farmers to the Centre for financial assistance under PM-KISAN, the livelihood augmentation programme.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister addressed a Vijay Sankalp Samabesh, a rally of BJP workers, at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. He also had an interactive session with IT professionals under Bharat Ki Mann Ki Baat programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp