Niramaya scheme fails in its objective in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Free medicines are supplied to government hospitals for distribution among patients through OSMC under the 'Niramaya' scheme.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:46 AM

A Niramaya outlet at the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur.

A Niramaya outlet at the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The Niramaya outlets at the district headquarters hospital here wear a deserted look even as serpentine queues can be witnessed in front of private medical stores near the facility.

This speaks volumes of the efficacy of one of the most ambitious schemes of the state government which was launched four years back to make health care affordable for all.

Free medicines are supplied to government hospitals for distribution among patients through Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) under the scheme.

But, owing to apathy of officials, most of the medicines are not available at the two Niramaya centres on the premises of the district headquarters hospital.  

The situation is similar in the Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres.

 Sources said around 80 per cent of medicines under the scheme are procured from OSMC while the rest is supplied by the District Drug and Therapeutics Committee (DTDC) from various firms through tender.

Besides, medicines are also bought locally in cases of emergency. 

Quarantine test reports are required for procuring medicines from OSMC and DDTC. Without this, the authorities at the Central warehouse cannot supply the medicines to the outlets.

Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer Dr Jahar Kumar Mahant said quarantine test reports must be submitted within 15 to 30 days but it has been delayed owing to which the medicines are not being supplied from the warehouse to the outlets in the district.

He said of the 260 types of medicines which are meant to be supplied under the scheme, 123 are available at the outlets. 

TAGS
Odisha Odisha medical schemes Odisha medical facilities Niramaya Niramaya scheme
