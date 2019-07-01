Odisha villagers reel under industrial pollution

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the wake of allegations of industrial pollution in various clusters in Sundargarh district, former District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati visited the affected villages of Balada panchayat in Lathikata block.

Senapati said seven industrial units in the MSME category, including a pollution-intensive coaltar processing unit and rest sponge iron plants and induction furnace units, have caused massive damage to the environment.

He said violation of pollution control norms have turned bane for villagers.

A local resident Dhananjay Mandal said the coaltar processing unit, Kedia Carbon, discharges hazardous effluent leading to contamination of groundwater and soil.

The students of the adjacent Project UP School at Ambatola are exposed to health hazard, he said.

Coming under pressure from various quarters, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board recently served notices to some polluting units. Senapati claimed that punitive actions are hardly taken.

Before any inspection, the polluting units are tipped off to set things right for the day, he added.

Convener of Parivesh Suraksha Manch (PSM) Sadanad Sahoo said massive industrial pollution in Kalunga, Kudanrmunda, Ragangpur and Bonai industrial clusters and some parts of Lathikata block continues unabated due to the inaction of the OSPCB.

A majority of the pollution-intensive sponge iron plants are not using pollution control equipment during night, he said.

Despite repeated complaints, the OSPCB authorities are not taking action against them.

An agitation would be launched in front of the OSPCB office here on July 17, Sahoo said.

Health hazard