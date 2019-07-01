Rainfall activity picks up pace in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Rainfall occurred at most places in north Odisha and at isolated places in southern region from Saturday to Sunday.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At least nine days after southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha, the rainfall activity picked up pace on Sunday.

One or two places in north coastal and north interior areas of the State experienced heavy rainfall during the period.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, maximum 27.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in Balasore, followed by 23.6 mm in Chandbali, 16.6 mm in Angul and 15.6 mm in Baripada.

Bhubaneswar's residents also experienced pleasant weather on Sunday with overcast conditions during the day and light rains in the evening.

Met officials said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. 

The system, which is likely to become more marked and concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours, will enhance rainfall activity in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued a red weather warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall with over 20 cm rains at isolated places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Dhenkanal districts on Monday.

While heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts, one or two places in the remaining districts may experience heavy rains during the same period.

“Most places in Odisha will experience moderate rainfall and thundershower activities on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is also expected on Tuesday at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir and Sambalpur districts,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

He added that light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities will likely also occur at many places on Wednesday.

