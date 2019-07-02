28-year-old teacher hacked inside classroom in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In shocking incident, a 28-year-old lady teacher was hacked by a person inside the classroom of a primary school at Niali here on Monday.

The teacher Suchismita Muduli, mother of a six-month-old infant, sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

The incident occurred at about 11.30 am when the assistant teacher at Ambapada Primary School in Binishpur panchayat under Niali block, was taking classes in a room on the first floor of the two-storey school building.

She was teaching students of class II and Three when the accused, 43-year-old Bibhuti Mohanty, attacked her.

Police, quoting students, said Mohanty suddenly barged into the classroom and attacked Muduli with a chopper.

Muduli sustained critical multiple injuries on her body including head, neck, shoulder and hand in the attack.

As she collapsed in a pool of blood, horrified students ran out of the classroom screaming in fear.

On hearing the shrieks of students, other school staff and locals rushed to spot.

However, the accused had already fled by the time. Police nabbed Mohanty, who was hiding near Chari Chowk Bazar in Niali, and also seized the chopper from him.

Two separate FIRs, one by school headmaster Sabita Kumari Prusty and the other by Muduli’s aunt, were lodged with Niali police in this connection, said Cuttack Sadar SDPO Subash Chandra Panda.

Both the accused and Muduli are of Ambapada village and some past rivalry is suspected to be the cause behind the brutal attack, Panda said and added that Mohanty is being interrogated by police.

Muduli is married to one Saubhagya Ranjan Mahapatra of Osakana within Naugaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.