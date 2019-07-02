Home States Odisha

28-year-old teacher hacked inside classroom in Odisha

The teacher Suchismita Muduli, mother of a six-month-old infant, sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In shocking incident, a 28-year-old lady teacher was hacked by a person inside the classroom of a primary school at Niali here on Monday.

The teacher Suchismita Muduli, mother of a six-month-old infant, sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

The incident occurred at about 11.30 am when the assistant teacher at Ambapada Primary School in Binishpur panchayat under Niali block, was taking classes in a room on the first floor of the two-storey school building.

She was teaching students of class II and Three when the accused, 43-year-old Bibhuti Mohanty, attacked her. 

Police, quoting students, said Mohanty suddenly barged into the classroom and attacked Muduli with a chopper.

Muduli sustained critical multiple injuries on her body including head, neck, shoulder and hand in the attack.

As she collapsed in a pool of blood, horrified students ran out of the classroom screaming in fear.

On hearing the shrieks of students, other school staff and locals rushed to spot.

However, the accused had already fled by the time. Police nabbed Mohanty, who was hiding near Chari Chowk Bazar in Niali, and also seized the chopper from him. 

Two separate FIRs, one by school headmaster Sabita Kumari Prusty and the other by Muduli’s aunt, were lodged with Niali police in this connection, said Cuttack Sadar SDPO Subash Chandra Panda. 

Both the accused and Muduli are of Ambapada village and some past rivalry is suspected to be the cause behind the brutal attack, Panda said and added that Mohanty is being interrogated by police.

Muduli is married to one Saubhagya Ranjan Mahapatra of Osakana within Naugaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime cases
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp