Congress creates noise over farmers’ issues in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Monday as Congress members created noisy scenes demanding a discussion on challenges facing the farmers and steps taken by the state government for them.

Congress members moved a notice seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers as soon as the House assembled for the question hour.

As Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro rejected the notice, Congress members rushed to the well of the House and some of them even tried to climb onto his podium.

The Speaker, however, said as he has already allowed a discussion on cyclone Fani following an adjournment motion notice submitted by the BJP, it would not be possible to allow debate on another subject.

The Congress members alleged that BJD government was avoiding discussion on farmers’ issues.

Unable to run the House, Patro adjourned the House first up to 11.30 am and then till 11.46 am. Normalcy returned after the Speaker convened an all-party meeting and discussed the issue.

Later, Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra told media persons that the government is in the habit of steering clear of debates and discussion on farmers’ issues.

“Earlier too, the Agriculture Minister had failed to inform the House about the details of beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme,” Mishra said.

Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati also accused the Speaker of favouring the State Government for not allowing a discussion on farmers’ issues.

“The Speaker favoured the ruling party and helped it evade a discussion on farmers’ issues,” he said.