Home States Odisha

Congress creates noise over farmers’ issues in Odisha Assembly

Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati also accused the Speaker of favouring the State Government for not allowing a discussion on farmers’ issues.

Published: 02nd July 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs protesting in the well of the Assembly.

Congress MLAs protesting in the well of the Assembly. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Monday as Congress members created noisy scenes demanding a discussion on challenges facing the farmers and steps taken by the state government for them.

Congress members moved a notice seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers as soon as the House assembled for the question hour.

As Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro rejected the notice, Congress members rushed to the well of the House and some of them even tried to climb onto his podium.

The Speaker, however, said as he has already allowed a discussion on cyclone Fani following an adjournment motion notice submitted by the BJP, it would not be possible to allow debate on another subject.

The Congress members alleged that BJD government was avoiding discussion on farmers’ issues.

Unable to run the House, Patro adjourned the House first up to 11.30 am and then till 11.46 am. Normalcy returned after the Speaker convened an all-party meeting and discussed the issue.

Later, Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra told media persons that the government is in the habit of steering clear of debates and discussion on farmers’ issues.

“Earlier too, the Agriculture Minister had failed to inform the House about the details of beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme,” Mishra said.

Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati also accused the Speaker of favouring the State Government for not allowing a discussion on farmers’ issues.

“The Speaker favoured the ruling party and helped it evade a discussion on farmers’ issues,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Assembly Congress Odisha farmers crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp