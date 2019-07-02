Conjoined twins born in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Home States Odisha

The twins, both female, born to Renubala Behera are joined from the stomach and chest and it is unclear whether they have two hearts or share one.

Published: 02nd July 2019 07:55 AM

The conjoined sisters under observation at Dhenkanal DHH on Monday.

The conjoined sisters under observation at Dhenkanal DHH on Monday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A woman from Khalpal village in Parjang block gave birth to conjoined twins at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday. 

The twins, both female, born to Renubala Behera are joined from the stomach and chest and it is unclear whether they have two hearts or share one.

The newborns weighed around 4.3 kg and were in stable health, doctors at the DHH said.

Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist Dr Prasanjit Kar, who performed the surgery, said Renubala was due for delivery on July 20 but developed labour pain earlier.

The babies were shifted to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), Cuttack immediately.

The father of the twins Pradeep Behera said no complications were detected in the twins during routine ultrasound tests.

He sought financial assistance from the Centre and state government for any expenses that may be incurred on the surgery to separate the twins. 

ADMO (Medical/TB) Dr Sankalpa Keshari Bhol said birth of conjoined twins is extremely rare and advanced surgery is needed for their separation.

In extremely rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births, with a somewhat higher incidence in Southwest Asia and Africa. 

