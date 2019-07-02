Home States Odisha

IIM-Sambalpur records significant increase in girls' admission this year

Around 50 per cent of the students who enrolled in the fifth batch of MBA (2019-21) in IIM Sambalpur on July 1 were girls.

Published: 02nd July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

girls, students

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: There has been a significant increase in number of girl students taking admission in the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) this year. 

Around 50 per cent of the students who enrolled in the fifth batch of MBA (2019-21) on Monday were girls.

No girl student had taken admission in the institute in the last batch. Of the 95 students who registered for admission on the day, 52 are girls.  

The IIM-S has doubled its intake capacity to 120 from 60 in the last academic session.

Admission into the institute is open till July 6.  

The commencement ceremony of the fifth batch of MBA of the premier B-School was held at its temporary campus at Sambalpur University here on Monday. 

Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said the number of girls who have taken admission in the institute is more compared to other IIMs in the country.

More girls are likely to take admission in the coming days, he said. 

Jaiswal attributed the substantial increase in the number of girls in the current batch to proper communication about the institute, its reputation and good placement record.  

He said earlier people thought that Sambalpur is not an ideal location for an IIM. However, efforts have been made to popularise the institution and its location in the last few years, he said. 

Moreover, the policy decision to give relaxation to girl students in cut-off marks for admission is also another reason.

The cut-off mark for the male students is 95 percentile while the cut-off mark is 90 percentile for girl students, the Director explained. 

A girl student of the fifth batch Samrudhi Kangude, who has completed her graduation in Economics from Fergusson College in Pune, said she had got a call from IIM-Indore but she opted for IIM-S.  

This was due to the better performance and reputation of the institution. The placement record of last three years of IIM-S, is outstanding.

Besides, presence of good faculty is another advantage, he said. 

The institute welcomed the students with beginning of a week-long orientation programme in the presence of President, Refinery Business, Reliance Industries Limited P Raghavendran, Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University Deepak Behera and Jaiswal.  IIM-S has also launched Ph D programme from the session. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur IIM Sambalpur IIM Sambalpur admissions
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp