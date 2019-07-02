Nabajouban darshan in Puri today

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as rain lashed the Pilgrim City, preparations are on in full swing for Nabajouban darshan of the Trinity on Tuesday.

After spending 14 days in Anasara ghara (sick room), Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are all set to reappear before the devotees in their rejuvenated youthful form on July 2.

The deities were under medication for fever at Anasara Ghara after Snana Purnima (bathing) ritual June 17.

After administration of herbal drugs during the fortnight by the temple Vaidya, they have recovered and would appear in youthful vigour before the devotees on Tuesday for which elaborate preparations are being made by the servitors.

A special solution (khadi prasad and ghana laagi) has been brought from the house of Sudha Suar (only of its kind of servitor) on Monday and application of the semi-liquid solution would continue through the night.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration PK Mahapatra said application of the solution would be completed by 9 am Tuesday after which the ‘banka laagi’ (colouring the faces of deities) would be performed behind closed doors.

The ‘banka laagi’ ritual would be completed by 12 pm, he added.

Special arrangements have been made for parmanik darshan (paid ticket holders), who would enter through the South gate.

Ticket darshan would start by 2 pm and continue till 3.30 pm.

‘Sahana mela’ or free darshan would begin by 3.30 pm and continue till 4.30 pm, Mahapatra added.

The hotels are working round the clock to finish the renovation work to meet the rush.