Home States Odisha

Nabajouban darshan in Puri today

The deities were under medication for fever at Anasara Ghara after Snana Purnima (bathing) ritual June 17. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Temple artisans drawing the panel comprising ‘Duar Ghoda’ and ‘Rahu Pati’ that will be attached to the chariots, on the Grand Road on Monday.

Temple artisans drawing the panel comprising ‘Duar Ghoda’ and ‘Rahu Pati’ that will be attached to the chariots, on the Grand Road on Monday. ( Photo | Ranjan Ganguly)

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as rain lashed the Pilgrim City, preparations are on in full swing for Nabajouban darshan of the Trinity on Tuesday.

After spending 14 days in Anasara ghara (sick room), Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are all set to reappear before the devotees in their rejuvenated youthful form on July 2.

The deities were under medication for fever at Anasara Ghara after Snana Purnima (bathing) ritual June 17. 

After administration of herbal drugs during the fortnight by the temple Vaidya, they have recovered and would appear in youthful vigour before the devotees on Tuesday for which elaborate preparations are being made by the servitors.

A special solution (khadi prasad and ghana laagi) has been brought from the house of Sudha Suar (only of its kind of servitor) on Monday and application of the semi-liquid solution would continue through the night.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration PK Mahapatra said application of the solution would be completed by 9 am Tuesday after which the ‘banka laagi’ (colouring the faces of deities) would be performed behind closed doors.

The ‘banka laagi’ ritual would be completed by 12 pm, he added.

Special arrangements have been made for parmanik darshan (paid ticket holders), who would enter through the South gate.

Ticket darshan would start by 2 pm and continue till 3.30 pm.

‘Sahana mela’ or free darshan would begin by 3.30 pm and continue till 4.30 pm, Mahapatra added.

The hotels are working round the clock to finish the renovation work to meet the rush. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rath Yatra Puri Nabajouban darshan Puri
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp