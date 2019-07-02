Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly speaker orders probe on ill-treatment by private hospitals in state

The Speaker’s ruling came as members cutting across party lines targeted private hospitals for exploiting poor patients. 

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro on Monday directed the Health and Family Welfare department to constitute a committee to probe into allegations of harassment and exploitation by private hospitals from different parts of the state and take appropriate action.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Mohan Majhi of BJP alleged that several private hospitals are exploiting patients and not releasing dead bodies citing pending bills. 

The issue was also raised by Suresh Kumar Routray of Congress and BJD member Amar Prasad Satpathy who alleged that poor families and BPL card holders are not able to reap the benefits of Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said a committee has been formed and appropriate action will be taken after a report is submitted within seven days.

Comments

