Home States Odisha

Odisha Minister gives statement on anganwadi salary  

She said the state’s contribution to the three categories of workers is Rs 1,800, Rs 1,400 and Rs 900 taking their total monthly salary to Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,250 respectively. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of an Anganwadi school

Representational image of an Anganwadi school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday informed the Assembly that anganwadi workers and helpers are getting revised honorarium from October, 2018.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu said the Central assistance for anganwadi workers, mini-anganwadi worker and helpers is Rs 2,700, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,350 respectively.

She said the state’s contribution to the three categories of workers is Rs 1,800, Rs 1,400 and Rs 900 taking their total monthly salary to Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,250 respectively. 

Sahu said the monthly honorarium was further enhanced to Rs 7,500 for anganwadi workers, Rs 5,375 for mini-anganwadi workers and Rs 3,750 for helpers for which the state government had to shell out Rs 3,000, Rs 1,875 and Rs 1,500 from its own resources.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of a special package for 1.45 lakh anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers, raising their monthly honorarium with effective from October 2018, kicked up a political slugfest between the ruling BJD and BJP with the saffron party accusing the government of claiming credit for the hike when it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the Prime Minister announced an increase in remuneration of anganwadi and ASHA workers by Rs 1,500 with effect from October last year, the state government sat over the decision till January when the Chief Minister announced the special package.

 However, the state government implemented the enhanced remuneration retrospectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Anganwadi Anganwadi salaries
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp