Odisha Minister gives statement on anganwadi salary  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday informed the Assembly that anganwadi workers and helpers are getting revised honorarium from October, 2018.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu said the Central assistance for anganwadi workers, mini-anganwadi worker and helpers is Rs 2,700, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,350 respectively.

She said the state’s contribution to the three categories of workers is Rs 1,800, Rs 1,400 and Rs 900 taking their total monthly salary to Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,250 respectively.

Sahu said the monthly honorarium was further enhanced to Rs 7,500 for anganwadi workers, Rs 5,375 for mini-anganwadi workers and Rs 3,750 for helpers for which the state government had to shell out Rs 3,000, Rs 1,875 and Rs 1,500 from its own resources.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of a special package for 1.45 lakh anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers, raising their monthly honorarium with effective from October 2018, kicked up a political slugfest between the ruling BJD and BJP with the saffron party accusing the government of claiming credit for the hike when it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the Prime Minister announced an increase in remuneration of anganwadi and ASHA workers by Rs 1,500 with effect from October last year, the state government sat over the decision till January when the Chief Minister announced the special package.

However, the state government implemented the enhanced remuneration retrospectively.